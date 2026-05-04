Google makes Gemini notebooks free worldwide for all users
Technology
Google just made its Gemini-powered notebooks free for everyone, globally.
These AI-driven notebooks, once only for premium users, let you organize chats, documents, and research in one spot using the Gemini app.
It is all about making smart organization tools easy to access.
Gemini notebooks sync and save chats
Now, your Gemini notebooks sync across devices, so you can pick up where you left off on your phone or tablet.
You can save new chats directly into notebooks and keep everything about a project or topic together.
Plus, Gemini's AI uses what is in your notebook to give more relevant answers and make finding info way easier, perfect for keeping life (and schoolwork) organized.