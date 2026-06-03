Google Maps and Yatri launch real-time Mumbai local train tracking

Update covers entire Mumbai suburban network

This update covers the whole Mumbai suburban rail network and aims to make life less hectic for the city's more than 8 million daily train users.

You can also report problems or incidents using new in-app features like User Incident Reporting and Yatri Chat.

As Reeva Sakaria, Co-Founder of Yatri, put it, "By bringing this intelligence to platforms like Google Maps and Where Is My Train, we are significantly scaling up real-time coverage so commuters can make faster, more confident decisions every day."