Google Maps gets Gemini AI-powered Ask Maps, Immersive Navigation

Ask Maps gives you chat-style answers plus custom maps, and can even help plan trips (think: mapping out stops at the Grand Canyon). Immersive Navigation is Google 's biggest driving update in years, layering Street View with 3D buildings, lanes, crosswalks, even traffic lights and stop signs. It also previews your route so you can compare options like tolls vs. traffic jams and helps find parking along the way.

Availability

Ask Maps is rolling out on iOS and Android in the US and India, while Immersive Navigation is rolling out in the US now.

Google says Ask Maps will hit desktop soon, and Immersive Navigation will expand to eligible iOS/Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, and additional locations soon, so keep an eye out if they're not in your app yet!