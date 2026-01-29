Google Maps goes hands-free for walking and cycling
Google Maps just made getting around on foot or bike a lot easier—hands-free Gemini voice controls are now live for walking and cycling, not just driving.
Now you can ask things like "What's my ETA?" or "Text Emily I'm 10 minutes behind" without stopping to tap your phone.
You can even report stuff like "flooding ahead" while driving, find vegan restaurants, or get info about parking—all while staying in navigation view.
Smarter directions and real-time updates
Maps will now guide you using real-world landmarks ("turn right after the Thai Siam Restaurant") in addition to street names, making directions way less confusing.
You'll also get heads-up alerts about crashes or closures on your usual routes in the US on Android, plus tips on reservations, trending spots in Explore, and EV charger availability if you need it.
Available everywhere now
The new hands-free features are rolling out—already live on iOS where Gemini is available, and rolling out on Android over the next month.
So wherever you're headed next, navigation just got a whole lot smoother.