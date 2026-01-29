Google Maps goes hands-free for walking and cycling Technology Jan 29, 2026

Google Maps just made getting around on foot or bike a lot easier—hands-free Gemini voice controls are now live for walking and cycling, not just driving.

Now you can ask things like "What's my ETA?" or "Text Emily I'm 10 minutes behind" without stopping to tap your phone.

You can even report stuff like "flooding ahead" while driving, find vegan restaurants, or get info about parking—all while staying in navigation view.