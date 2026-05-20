Google just turned Maps into a playable AI world simulator

Google DeepMind has integrated its Project Genie with Street View, a move that promises to revolutionize the way we experience virtual environments. The new feature was announced at the Google I/O 2026 developer conference. With this integration, users can now explore real-world locations in an immersive and interactive manner, even adjusting factors like weather conditions or imagining future scenarios.

Versatility Street View data collection and Genie 3's capabilities Launched as a research preview in August 2025, Genie 3 is already being used by Waymo's simulator to prepare its self-driving cars for "exceedingly rare events" like tornadoes or casual elephant encounters. The ultimate goal of this integration is to enhance educational experiences, gaming, and robotics training. Google has been collecting Street View data for 20 years through cars with cameras and individuals wearing "tracker backpacks."

Expansion Waymo's self-driving cars and the potential for expansion Genie 3 is already powering one of Waymo's simulators to train its self-driving cars on "exceedingly rare events" like tornadoes or casual elephant encounters. The addition of Street View data could help Waymo expand its operations in more cities worldwide. Google is rolling out Street View access in Genie to select Ultra users in the US, with plans for a broader global rollout over the coming weeks.

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Development Need for improvement in accuracy and physics-awareness Despite its impressive capabilities, the integration of Street View in Genie is still an experiment, according to Diego Rivas, a product manager at DeepMind. He emphasized that there's still much room for improvement in terms of accuracy. The current results are impressive but more akin to video game quality than photorealistic images. The models also lack physics-awareness at this stage, meaning they don't yet understand cause-and-effect relationships in simulations.

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