Google March 2026 system update brings Wi-Fi sync to Android

Other notable changes in the update

The Play Store now lets you try some premium games before you buy them (finally), and Wear OS gets animated placeholders for a nicer browsing vibe.

Google Play services added additional security options to Find Hub on phones and separately expanded support for digital credentials.

Plus, signing in is easier thanks to improved coordination between Autofill and Credential Manager, and if you use Wear OS, you can pay at stores right from your watch without opening the wallet app first.