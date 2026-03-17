Google March 2026 system update brings Wi-Fi sync to Android
Google just dropped its March 2026 System Updates, rolling out fresh features for Android phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, TVs, Auto devices, and even PCs.
The standout is Wi-Fi Sync, which helps share and sync known, trusted Wi-Fi networks across supported devices such as phones and PCs.
This can reduce the need to re-enter Wi-Fi passwords on supported devices.
Other notable changes in the update
The Play Store now lets you try some premium games before you buy them (finally), and Wear OS gets animated placeholders for a nicer browsing vibe.
Google Play services added additional security options to Find Hub on phones and separately expanded support for digital credentials.
Plus, signing in is easier thanks to improved coordination between Autofill and Credential Manager, and if you use Wear OS, you can pay at stores right from your watch without opening the wallet app first.