Google marks IPL 2026 with doodle linking to live updates
Technology
IPL 2026 is here, and Google is joining the celebration with a vibrant, animated Doodle: think purple neon vibes and cricket gear woven right into the logo.
Even better, clicking on it takes you straight to live scores, match schedules, and real-time updates, making it super easy to keep up with all the action.
Google co-presents IPL, offers AI insights
This year, Google is not just about fun graphics. It's also a co-presenting sponsor.
Expect smarter updates and cool AI-powered insights during the tournament as 10 teams battle it out over two months.
With the IPL one of the most-watched cricket leagues globally, Google's tech touch aims to make watching even more interactive and exciting for fans.