Google marks IPL 2026 with doodle linking to live updates Technology Mar 28, 2026

IPL 2026 is here, and Google is joining the celebration with a vibrant, animated Doodle: think purple neon vibes and cricket gear woven right into the logo.

Even better, clicking on it takes you straight to live scores, match schedules, and real-time updates, making it super easy to keep up with all the action.