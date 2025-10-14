Google Meet adds virtual makeup feature for video calls
Google Meet now lets you add virtual makeup to your video calls, thanks to a new AI feature.
You can pick from 12 preset looks—ranging from natural to bold—without needing any real products.
It works on both web and mobile, but you'll need a paid Workspace, Google One, or Education Plus subscription to try it out.
AI ensures makeup stays perfectly lined up
This isn't just another filter—the AI uses facial mapping so foundation, lipstick, and blush stay perfectly lined up as you talk or move around.
The effect adapts to lighting changes and avoids the weird glitches common with older filters, giving you a more natural "studio-style" look.
A practical alternative for busy mornings
Unlike flashy or cartoonish filters, Google's approach is subtle and practical—perfect for days when you want to look polished on camera without extra effort.
It's a handy alternative for busy mornings or last-minute meetings.