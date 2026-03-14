You can't use Google Duo for video calling anymore

Google has officially transitioned from Duo to Meet as its primary video calling service. The change was first announced in 2022, but legacy features were still available in the Meet app until recently. The full transition was initially scheduled for September 2025, but was later pushed to January 2026 and has now been completed.

Interface changes 'Meet calling will replace legacy (Duo) calling' card removed The "Meet calling will replace Legacy (Duo) calling" card, which was a prominent feature on the Meet homepage, has now been removed. Over the past few days, legacy call history and its associated settings menu have also disappeared from all devices. This marks a major step in Google's transition process.

Elimination Legacy features removed from Meet Google has also removed several legacy features from Meet, including Knock Knock (which shared incoming video feeds), Family, and Mirror mode. Other features that have been removed are Moments (with on-device screenshot as an alternative), Data saving mode (replaced by Meet saver mode), and Low light mode (now replaced with video lighting adjustment and Portrait touch up for some users).

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