Google Messages adds trash folder, mentions in group chats

How to restore deleted conversations

The Trash folder shows how many messages are inside and counts down the days until they're gone for good.

You can restore entire chats or just pick the ones you want, and any new messages from trashed threads pop back into your Inbox.

Want more control? You can tweak swipe gestures for easier access under Settings > Swipe actions.

Just note: deleting single messages from a chat won't send them to Trash—it only works for whole conversations.