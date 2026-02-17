Google Messages beta adds partial copy, mark as read button
Google Messages just rolled out some handy updates in its latest beta. Now, you can copy only the part of a message you need—just long-press and highlight.
Plus, if you use a Pixel or Galaxy Watch, there's a new "Mark as read" button on notifications so you can clear threads fast without opening the app.
Both features are rolling out gradually
Extracting OTPs or links from messages is now way less annoying—you don't have to copy the whole thing anymore in the beta build.
The new Wear OS button makes managing chats on your watch much smoother too.
The Mark as Read action is rolling out to beta and some stable users, while the partial-copy feature remains limited to beta builds.
Telegram has had partial copy for ages
Even with these improvements, Google Messages is playing catch-up—Telegram has had partial copy for ages.
Emoji reactions for Wear OS are in the works (think quick thumbs-up or hearts), but that's not available just yet.