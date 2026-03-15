Google Messages beta adds trash folder, real-time location sharing
Google Messages just rolled out some handy updates in its latest beta.
Now you can recover deleted chats from a new Trash folder, share your real-time location with friends for set periods, and enjoy smarter replies with Tap to Draft.
The stable version also brings Gemini Nano-powered scam detection (rolling out to devices including the Pixel 10 series and Galaxy S26) and UI changes to image long-press/remix controls.
Other changes in the beta version
The Trash folder lets you restore deleted chats within 30 days, no more panic if you delete something by accident.
Real-time location sharing through Find Hub gives you control over how long your friends can see where you are, with options like one hour or until you turn it off.
Encrypted RCS messages between Android and iPhone now show a lock icon so you know your chats are secure.
More UI tweaks and improvements
You'll spot a fresh circular read receipt icon, plus @mentions in group chats now ping people even if they've muted alerts, so no one misses out.
The long-press menu feels smoother too, with haptic feedback and blurred backgrounds when replying or remixing messages.
Scam detection powered by Gemini Nano
Gemini Nano scam detection is live to help spot scams (especially those sneaky "pig butchering" ones) in the US UK and Canada.
There's also edit history for RCS messages, a smaller Remix button, UI changes to the image viewer, including relocated controls in the fullscreen viewer, and Tap to Draft makes Smart Replies editable before sending.