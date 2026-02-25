Google Messages brings back edit history after Material redesign

Edit history now shows if your message is E2EE or SMS

Now, when you check message details, you'll spot both your old and new texts if you've made edits—super handy for keeping track of changes.

There's also a new "Type" field (currently in beta) that shows if your message is end-to-end encrypted or just a regular SMS.

The app's look has been freshened up too: think updated components, crisper fonts, more space to breathe, and different avatar styling.