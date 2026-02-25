Google Messages brings back edit history after Material redesign
Google Messages just brought back its "Edit history" feature, letting you see both the original and edited versions of your RCS chats.
This comes after a short break during the big Material 3 Expressive redesign, which had briefly removed this transparency.
Edit history now shows if your message is E2EE or SMS
Now, when you check message details, you'll spot both your old and new texts if you've made edits—super handy for keeping track of changes.
There's also a new "Type" field (currently in beta) that shows if your message is end-to-end encrypted or just a regular SMS.
The app's look has been freshened up too: think updated components, crisper fonts, more space to breathe, and different avatar styling.
The Material 3 makeover wrapped up before February 2026
The edit history feature is live in the latest stable version of Google Messages (20260206_00_RC00).
The overall Material 3 makeover wrapped up before February 2026 with updated components, all aimed at making messaging on Android feel smoother and easier to use.