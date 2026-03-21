Google Messages now lets you tag people in RCS group-chats
What's the story
Google has officially launched two new features for its Messages app: Mentions and a Trash folder. The company announced the update yesterday after weeks of beta testing. The Mentions feature allows users to tag specific people in an RCS group chat by using @. This way, even if the chat is muted, tagged members will get a notification about it.
Interaction
How 'Mentions' works
The new Mentions feature is designed to boost user interaction in group discussions. You can tag multiple people in a single message and even edit their saved names in real time from the text field. However, it's worth noting that RCS must be enabled for all members of a group chat to use this feature.
Safety net
What is the Trash folder?
Along with Mentions, Google has also introduced a Trash folder into the Messages app. The feature replaces the Delete action with "Move to Trash," and comes with a quick "Undo" option. Deleted conversations will stay in Trash folder for 30 days before being permanently deleted.
User control
Complete control over deleted conversations
The Trash folder in Google Messages gives users complete control over their deleted conversations. If you change your mind about deleting a thread, you can easily restore it back to your main Inbox with the full history intact. Alternatively, if you're sure about permanently deleting something, you can do that too from the same location.