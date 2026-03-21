Google Messages now lets you tag people in RCS group-chats

Google has officially launched two new features for its Messages app: Mentions and a Trash folder. The company announced the update yesterday after weeks of beta testing. The Mentions feature allows users to tag specific people in an RCS group chat by using @. This way, even if the chat is muted, tagged members will get a notification about it.

Interaction How 'Mentions' works The new Mentions feature is designed to boost user interaction in group discussions. You can tag multiple people in a single message and even edit their saved names in real time from the text field. However, it's worth noting that RCS must be enabled for all members of a group chat to use this feature.

Safety net What is the Trash folder? Along with Mentions, Google has also introduced a Trash folder into the Messages app. The feature replaces the Delete action with "Move to Trash," and comes with a quick "Undo" option. Deleted conversations will stay in Trash folder for 30 days before being permanently deleted.

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