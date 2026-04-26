Google Messages replacing Samsung Messages on newer US Android phones
Google Messages is rolling out a bunch of fresh features to make texting smoother and safer.
If you're using Samsung Messages in the US you'll be switched over to Google Messages by July 2026 on newer Android phones, with the app now pinned right on your home screen.
Web messaging is also easier: QR code pairing is still available as of late April; the change is that Google Account sign-in will be required going forward.
Plus, encrypted RCS chats are being tested for both Android and iOS.
Trash folder, live location, scam detection
Now you can recover deleted chats for up to 30 days thanks to the new Trash folder.
Real-time location sharing (powered by Find Hub) lets friends see where you are as things happen, and group chats get @mentions so nobody misses an important message, even if notifications are off.
On top of that, Gemini-powered Scam Detection is here for Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 users in the US Canada, and the UK to help spot sketchy messages before they become a problem.