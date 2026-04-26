Google Messages replacing Samsung Messages on newer US Android phones

Trash folder, live location, scam detection

Now you can recover deleted chats for up to 30 days thanks to the new Trash folder.

Real-time location sharing (powered by Find Hub) lets friends see where you are as things happen, and group chats get @mentions so nobody misses an important message, even if notifications are off.

On top of that, Gemini-powered Scam Detection is here for Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 users in the US Canada, and the UK to help spot sketchy messages before they become a problem.