Google Messages rolls out new long-press menu October 1, 2026

The highlight is the ability to copy only a portion of a text message: you can finally select and copy just part of a text message instead of the whole thing.

Long-pressing brings up options like Remix for photos, Reply, Forward, Copy, Star, Delete, Select more, Info, and Save for photos, while a second dialogue box offers Copy, Translate, or Select All after you select text.

There's also a cool animation (with haptic feedback) when you pick the latest message; it moves to the center so you know exactly what's selected.

If these changes aren't showing up yet, try force-stopping the app to get them working!