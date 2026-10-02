Google Messages rolls out new long-press menu October 1, 2026
Google Messages rolled out a fresh new long-press menu on October 1, 2026, making it easier to interact with your chats.
The update puts your most-used actions front and center, works seamlessly in light or dark mode, and is now much friendlier for landscape screens, so everything feels a bit more effortless.
Google Messages partial copy feature
The highlight is the ability to copy only a portion of a text message: you can finally select and copy just part of a text message instead of the whole thing.
Long-pressing brings up options like Remix for photos, Reply, Forward, Copy, Star, Delete, Select more, Info, and Save for photos, while a second dialogue box offers Copy, Translate, or Select All after you select text.
There's also a cool animation (with haptic feedback) when you pick the latest message; it moves to the center so you know exactly what's selected.
If these changes aren't showing up yet, try force-stopping the app to get them working!