Google Microsoft and Cisco unveiled Agentic Resource Discovery open standard
Technology
Google, Microsoft, and Cisco unveiled a new open standard called Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD).
It is designed to make it much simpler to find and use AI tools online by creating one clear system for sharing and verifying what different AI tools can do.
The goal? Help different platforms work together more easily and give everyone better access to AI tech.
ARD lets agents discover resources quickly
Right now, finding the right AI tool can feel messy, almost like searching the web before Google existed.
ARD aims to fix that by letting agents quickly discover and use a variety of resources without needing everything in one place.
Plus, since ARD is open for anyone to use or improve (thanks to its Apache 2.0 license), it could lead to faster innovation across the board.