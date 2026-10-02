Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA unveil ARD standard, OpenAI and Anthropic absent
Technology
Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA just announced Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), a new standard designed to help AI agents easily find and use tools across the web.
It's basically a new standard designed to help AI agents easily find and use tools across the web.
Interestingly, OpenAI and Anthropic aren't on board with this one.
ARD enables cross platform AI search
ARD works kind of like a search engine for AIs, making it simpler for them to connect with resources from different platforms.
By keeping things open and decentralized, ARD could make it easier for developers everywhere to build cool new AI features, leveling the playing field for everyone.