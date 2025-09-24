Google Mixboard is a new AI tool for visual brainstorming
Google just rolled out Mixboard, a visual brainstorming tool powered by AI.
You can whip up interactive boards from text prompts or templates, then blend in your own images—or let the AI generate some for you.
It's all about helping you map out ideas for things like room makeovers, event planning, or product concepts.
Mixboard runs on Google's Nano Banana image model, so you can tweak your boards using simple language—no design skills needed.
It also mixes images and writes context-aware text based on what's on your board.
Right now it's free to use in public beta (US only), with no word yet on future pricing.
Google Mixboard competes with Canva, Adobe Firefly
Mixboard appears to function similarly to creative tools like Canva's AI features and Adobe Firefly Boards.
Since it's only in US beta for now, it could roll out in other regions in the future, according to Google.