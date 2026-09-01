Google moves Google Meet hardware from ChromeOS to Android
Google is switching up its Google Meet hardware, moving the Google Meet hardware portfolio from ChromeOS to Android.
This means devices like touchscreen controllers, cameras, microphones, speakers, and Chromebox systems will soon run on Android instead.
If you already have a ChromeOS-based device, don't worry; Google says it will continue delivering security patches, stability updates, and ChromeOS releases for all Google Meet hardware running ChromeOS, and recent models will continue to work until 2030.
Major partners end ChromeOS meet production
Big partners like Logitech, CTL, and ASUS are stopping production of ChromeOS-based Google Meet devices: Logitech and CTL by February 2027, ASUS by April 2027.
The move to Android promises more device options (like video bars), better stability for meetings, longer life cycles, and the ability to use multiple video conferencing platforms.
Plus, Google plans to launch new Android hardware for larger meeting spaces in 2027.