Google moves Google Meet hardware from ChromeOS to Android

Google is switching up its Google Meet hardware, moving the Google Meet hardware portfolio from ChromeOS to Android.

This means devices like touchscreen controllers, cameras, microphones, speakers, and Chromebox systems will soon run on Android instead.

If you already have a ChromeOS-based device, don't worry; Google says it will continue delivering security patches, stability updates, and ChromeOS releases for all Google Meet hardware running ChromeOS, and recent models will continue to work until 2030.