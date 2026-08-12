Google names Demis Hassabis chair and Koray Kavukcuoglu Gemini lead
Google just made some big moves at DeepMind, its top artificial intelligence (AI) lab.
Demis Hassabis is stepping aside as chief to focus on long-term strategy as chair, while Koray Kavukcuoglu will now lead the Gemini AI project.
This shake-up came alongside the departure of Gemini's original technical co-leads, who left to launch their own startup.
Google aims to bolster Gemini coding
Google is hoping these leadership changes will help its Gemini AI catch up with rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic, especially in areas like coding.
But not everyone's thrilled: some DeepMind teams are being absorbed into Google's main structure, raising worries among employees about losing independence and slowing innovation.
Leadership says they're still committed to pushing boundaries in AI, but there's definitely some unease inside the team right now.