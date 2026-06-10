Google names Hilton Icon in Residence for Android showcasing AI
Google just announced Paris Hilton as Google's "Icon in Residence" for Android. The idea? To show off how creative you can get with Google's AI tools for building apps.
Hilton, who calls herself an "undercover nerd," has actually been using Android phones and the iconic Motorola Razr for years.
Iconic Ideas includes 'sparkle points' app
The main attraction is "Iconic Ideas," part of Google's Gemini Canvas project, where you can design AI-powered tools inspired by Paris's signature pink and sparkly style.
One fun feature: a personalized app that gives you "sparkle points" for finishing tasks.
The project also spotlights other cool Android and AI features like Circle to Search, Gemini Canvas, Omni, and Nano Banana.
Hilton says partnership makes tech personal
Hilton says she's Google's Icon in Residence for Android and loves how the platform lets people express themselves creatively.
This partnership is all about making tech feel more personal, and maybe a little more fabulous.