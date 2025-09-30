Want business-ready AI portrait? Try these Google Nano Banana prompts
What's the story
Google has shared a guide on how to use its Gemini App's Nano Banana tool to generate AI-powered business headshots. The company took to X with tips on lighting, framing, styling, and backgrounds for the perfect portrait. The AI tool can deliver polished results without the need for expensive equipment or professional photographers. The AI tool promises polished results with just a few prompts, making it an accessible option for professionals looking for professional AI portraits.
Guidance
Tips on lighting and angles
Google's guide emphasizes the importance of lighting and angles in creating professional headshots. For lighting, it recommends asking Nano Banana to apply "soft but dimensional studio lighting that sculpts the features and creates a subtle catchlight in the eyes." As for angles, users are encouraged to have the AI frame the image "from the chest up, with enough space above your head for cropping," and try instructions like "face the camera with an expression that is confident and approachable."
Styling tips
Styling and background recommendations
Google's guide also covers wardrobe and styling for professional headshots. The company suggests putting the subject in a contemporary blazer with their hair in a relaxed yet professional style, focusing on individual strands of hair. To keep the emphasis on the subject's face, it recommends avoiding cluttered backgrounds and opting for a "neutral, solid-colored studio backdrop." These tips are aimed at helping users create polished portraits that look good on LinkedIn or other professional platforms.