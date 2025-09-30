Want business-ready AI portrait? Try these Google Nano Banana prompts

Guidance

Tips on lighting and angles

Google's guide emphasizes the importance of lighting and angles in creating professional headshots. For lighting, it recommends asking Nano Banana to apply "soft but dimensional studio lighting that sculpts the features and creates a subtle catchlight in the eyes." As for angles, users are encouraged to have the AI frame the image "from the chest up, with enough space above your head for cropping," and try instructions like "face the camera with an expression that is confident and approachable."