Google offers select US customers $150 off Pixel 11 preorders
Technology
Right before the Pixel 11 launch on August 13, Google is sending select US customers a $150 discount code for preorders.
If you spot an email that asks whether you're "ready for tomorrow," that's your invite to grab the new phone early, and save some cash in the process.
Discount stacks with trade-in credits
The offer is only for unlocked or Google Fi Pixel 11s bought through the Google Store or My Pixel app.
You'll need to log in with your Google Account and pay via Google Pay.
The code can't be combined with other promos but does stack with instant trade-in credits (which can go up to $250).
Just make sure to use your code by August 27. It's one per customer!