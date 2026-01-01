Google One drops annual plan prices by 50% for new users
Google One is offering a big 50% discount on its annual cloud storage plans for anyone signing up fresh—but only until tonight (Jan 15, 2026).
The Basic plan with 100GB now costs just $9.99/year (was $19.99), and you can split that storage across Gmail, Photos, and Drive.
Premium & AI Pro plans get major price cuts
The Premium plan (2TB) is down to $49.99/year (from $99.99) and throws in perks like a 10% Google Store credit plus premium Workspace features—think longer Meet calls to YouTube and easier Calendar scheduling.
The AI Pro plan is now $99.99/year (was $199.99), comes with the same 2TB storage, Google Home Premium Standard, and even a solid discount on YouTube Premium.
New monthly deals & more AI tools
If you'd rather pay monthly, intro rates start super low: just $0.49/month for the first three months of Basic, or grab more space with higher tiers at similar discounts before regular prices kick in.
The AI Pro plan now adds handy Gemini AI features in Gmail/Drive/Docs plus developer tools like Gemini Code Assist—so you get extra smarts along with your storage.