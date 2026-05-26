Google One updates interface to clarify AI Ultra plan differences
Technology
Google has finally made it easier to tell its pricey AI Ultra plans apart on Google One.
After users said the upgrade process was a headache, Google rolled out a clearer interface showing exactly what you get, like how much AI usage and storage comes with each plan.
Both options are still called "AI Ultra," but now you can actually see the differences before you pick.
Vikas Kansal says details shown upfront
Vikas Kansal, who heads Gemini AI subscriptions at Google, shared that the updated system puts all the important details, usage limits, and storage right up front when you're choosing a plan.
No more digging through endless pages to figure things out.
The revamped plans are live now, making upgrades a lot more straightforward for everyone.