Google OpenAI and Anthropic launch frontier AI standard agency
Technology
Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic are joining forces to launch the Frontier AI Standard Agency, aiming to set safety standards for advanced AI.
With tech moving fast and government rules lagging behind, these companies want to make sure AI stays safe and responsible.
OpenAI and Anthropic are even planning a deal to test each other's models for weaknesses.
Altman, Amodei urge U.N. AI rules
OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei told the U.N. that everyone, not just tech giants, should help shape how AI is regulated worldwide.
They said their companies were committed to slowing down the release of new AI models if they recognize a threat but faced pushback from President Trump, who worries slowing down could let China get ahead in the AI race.