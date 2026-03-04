Google, OpenAI employees protest military AI use

Google's internal conflict

The debate is heating up at Google, where talks to use its Gemini AI in secret government projects have sparked fresh protests, echoing the 2018 Project Maven backlash.

Over 100 employees want leadership to ban tech that could be used for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons.

Even Google's Chief Scientist Jeff Dean has voiced worries about possible rights violations.

The movement is also reaching Congress, with industry workers urging lawmakers to rethink how companies like Anthropic are classified when it comes to national security risks.