Google, OpenAI employees protest military AI use
Employees at tech firms—like Google and OpenAI—are speaking up about the risks of using artificial intelligence for military purposes.
Nearly 900 employees have signed an open letter called "We Will Not Be Divided," asking for clear ethical guidelines and less Pentagon influence over their work, especially after recent US strikes on Iran and concerns around Anthropic being labeled a "supply chain risk."
Google's internal conflict
The debate is heating up at Google, where talks to use its Gemini AI in secret government projects have sparked fresh protests, echoing the 2018 Project Maven backlash.
Over 100 employees want leadership to ban tech that could be used for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons.
Even Google's Chief Scientist Jeff Dean has voiced worries about possible rights violations.
The movement is also reaching Congress, with industry workers urging lawmakers to rethink how companies like Anthropic are classified when it comes to national security risks.