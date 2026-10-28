Google opens Android to rival app stores
What's the story
Google has launched a new initiative, the Registered App Stores program, to simplify the process of downloading apps from third-party stores on Android devices. The company is now accepting applications for this program, which will be available in several countries outside the US. However, users will need a compatible version of Android to access these new features.
User experience
Streamlined installation process for 3rd-party apps
The Registered App Stores program aims to simplify the process of downloading and updating apps from approved third-party stores.
Currently, downloading an app from outside the Google Play Store involves additional steps like granting extra permissions and confirming installation before using an app.
However, with this new initiative, users will be able to install apps with fewer steps while updates can happen in the background.
Compliance requirements
Guidelines for eligible app stores
Not all third-party app stores will be eligible for the Registered App Stores program.
Google has set specific guidelines that these stores must adhere to in order to gain approval.
They are required to protect intellectual property, remove illegal content, and publish privacy policies for users and developers.
The company will also review the security measures employed by these stores to minimize the risk of harmful apps reaching Android devices.
Cost implications
Annual fee and compliance documents required
As part of their application process, companies interested in joining the Registered App Stores program must submit English documents detailing their compliance with Google's guidelines.
They also have to upload copies of all their apps for review.
If any malware-related issues are detected, Google may impose additional charges.
To proceed with the application review, companies have to pay an annual fee of $10,000 (around ₹9.5 lakh).