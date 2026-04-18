Google opens Gemini notebooks to all users on gemini.google.com
Good news if you use Google Gemini: the Notebooks feature, once just for paid subscribers, is now open to all users.
You can find it on gemini.google.com and use it to organize your chats and files, handy for pulling together things like video overviews or infographics.
Just add any conversation to a Notebook, and Gemini will include those chats when answering your questions.
Notebooks add memory and formatting options
Notebooks let you tweak the tone and format of your content, plus there's a "notebook memory" setting so it remembers what matters to you.
Free users can add up to 50 sources per Notebook (subscribers get more), and everything's managed with Gemini Tools and web search.
It's web-only for now but coming soon to mobile and Mac. Down the line, Google wants Notebooks to become your personal knowledge base across its apps.