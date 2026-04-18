Google opens Gemini notebooks to all users on gemini.google.com

Notebooks add memory and formatting options

Notebooks let you tweak the tone and format of your content, plus there's a "notebook memory" setting so it remembers what matters to you.

Free users can add up to 50 sources per Notebook (subscribers get more), and everything's managed with Gemini Tools and web search.

It's web-only for now but coming soon to mobile and Mac. Down the line, Google wants Notebooks to become your personal knowledge base across its apps.