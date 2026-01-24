Google Photos's new feature lets you create personalized memes

Google has introduced a new feature in its Photos app, allowing users to create personalized memes using artificial intelligence (AI) . The tool, called "Me Meme," uses generative AI technology to insert a user's photo into popular meme formats and captions. This way, you can create your own unique memes and funny images. The feature was first discovered in October 2025 and is now being rolled out in the US.

Feature integration 'Me Meme' integrates with existing AI tools The "Me Meme" feature comes as part of a larger suite of AI-powered tools in Google Photos. These already include stylized edits, quick enhance suggestions, and automated creations. The new tool works by taking a selected photo and placing it into popular meme templates with funny or relatable text. Users can choose from a catalog of preset meme styles or upload their own and customize the captions to perfect the joke/message.

User guide How to use 'Me Meme' feature To use the "Me Meme" feature, a Google Photos user has to select a portrait or image of themselves, tap the "Create" or "Meme" option, and pick a template or add their own. The AI then creates a meme image that incorporates the selected photo into the template with text above and below it in classic meme style. Google says these templates/captions are designed to be fun/shareable while respecting original formats common on social media.

