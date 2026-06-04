Google Photos adds iOS-only 'Sticker' folder to Android in v7.78
Technology
Google Photos just made it easier to keep track of your custom stickers on Android.
With the latest update (version 7.78), you'll find a dedicated "Sticker" folder under the Collections tab (no more digging around).
This feature was iOS-only until now, so Android users are finally getting in on the fun.
Long press creates and manages stickers
You can create stickers by long-pressing any photo, and all your saved stickers show up in a simple grid, newest first.
Tap a sticker to see it bigger or quickly delete or copy it; copying even pops up a handy preview for sharing elsewhere.
This update comes as Pixel Studio is on the way out, so Android users can use stickers in Google Photos.