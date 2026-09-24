Google Photos adds redact markup, pen sliders, fonts and 'Moods'
Technology
Google Photos is rolling out some handy new tools, including "Redact Markup," so now you can blur or pixelate sensitive info in your screenshots and images.
There are also fresh pen thickness sliders, new fonts for adding text, and "Moods" filters like Crisp 35mm and Retro contrast to give your photos a unique vibe.
Google Photos adds Remix templates, Wardrobe
You'll find 15 new Remix templates (think red carpet moments and birthday cards) now available in select countries on Android and iOS.
The Wardrobe feature is live in Brazil, India, and the US (with a subscription).
And with Google Photos starting to integrate into Gemini Spark, editing is about to get even smoother and more flexible.