Google Photos can now animate your still images
Google Photos just dropped a fun update—now you can turn your regular photos into six-second animated clips using AI.
The Veo 2 model adds gentle motion effects, and each video gets a watermark and SynthID tag so everyone knows it's AI-made.
Check out the new 'Create' tab
You can also remix your photos with cool styles like anime or comics.
Everything is easier to find now thanks to the new "Create" tab, which puts all these creative tools in one spot.
These features are rolling out soon for US users on Android and iOS!