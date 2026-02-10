Google Photos' 'Create with AI' is now on iOS
Google Photos just dropped its "Create with AI" feature for iOS, letting you turn your pics into pro headshots, quirky figurines, hobby cartoons, high-fashion edits, or even winter holiday cards—all powered by Gemini's Nano Banana model.
It's the same cool tool Android users in the US and India got last year.
Pick people or objects from your gallery to generate new images; Google's private face groups are used to create personalized edits for people in photos.
You get a bunch of ready-made templates (regularly updated), plus personalized options based on your photo habits.
The feature is now live in countries like the US, Argentina, India, Japan, and more.
How to access the feature
If you're an eligible Gemini user with an updated app on a compatible device, you can use "Create with AI."
Other new AI-driven editing tools in Google Photos
Google Photos offers new AI-driven editing tools, including smart prompts and private face groups for personalized edits.
These features are rolling out to users on supported devices.