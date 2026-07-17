Google Photos introduces floating pill-shaped bottom bar on Android
Google Photos is switching things up on Android with a new floating bottom bar, making the app feel fresher and easier to navigate.
Instead of the old fixed layout, you'll now see a pill-shaped bar that lets more content peek out underneath and around it.
The update is rolling out for version 7.82, so if you haven't spotted it yet, it should show up soon.
Google Photos adds tabs, search, day-indicator
The revamped bar has quick-access tabs for Photos, Collections, and Create, plus an easy-to-find search button.
There's also a floating day indicator that pops up as you scroll through your photos (and quietly fades away after a bit).
If you miss seeing dates all the time, you can turn them back on from the three-dot menu at the top right.
This redesign uses a floating element similar to Google's Material 3 Expressive library, though that library's component is not intended for primary navigation.
(already live on iOS since February 2026) and follows similar updates in apps like Chat and Finance.
If your app hasn't changed yet, try force-stopping it from app info to nudge things along.