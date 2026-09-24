Google Photos launches 'Clueless' virtual closet in US Brazil, India
Google Photos just dropped a virtual closet feature inspired by the iconic film Clueless.
The feature turns photos of your outfits into a virtual closet, and the app's AI lets users filter items by category, like tops, bottoms, and jewelry, making it super easy to mix and match outfits without digging through your real closet.
The update started rolling out in June and is now live for iOS and Android users in the US Brazil, and India.
Markup redaction, Android moods, Gemini Spark
Alongside the virtual closet, Google Photos added handy updates:
The Markup tool now lets you blur sensitive information with a redacting pen, adjust sketch thickness, and play with more font options for text.
Android users get fresh "Moods" filters for retro photo vibes like 35mm film or 2000s digicam looks.
Plus, Gemini Spark can help you select, brighten, and share photos using a single prompt in Gemini Spark.