Google Photos launches 'Clueless' virtual closet in US Brazil, India

Google Photos just dropped a virtual closet feature inspired by the iconic film Clueless.

The feature turns photos of your outfits into a virtual closet, and the app's AI lets users filter items by category, like tops, bottoms, and jewelry, making it super easy to mix and match outfits without digging through your real closet.

The update started rolling out in June and is now live for iOS and Android users in the US Brazil, and India.