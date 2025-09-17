Next Article
Google Pixel 10 series gets fix for 'fuzzy display' issue
Technology
Pixel 10 and 10 Pro users, there's a new update out (about 31MB) that tackles the annoying "fuzzy display" glitch.
If your screen ever turned all snowy when switching apps or watching videos, this should sort it out—plus, you get the latest September security patch.
Update boosts overall performance and stability
This update isn't just about the display. It also boosts overall performance and stability, sorts out random black screens during transitions, and fixes an issue with the power button when using Android Auto while charging.
Keyboard lag under certain conditions got patched up too.
Just a heads-up: this one's only for Pixel 10 series devices—check your settings to install!