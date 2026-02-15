What to expect from Google's Pixel 10a

Google is gearing up to launch its next mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 10a. The device is expected to come with a few major upgrades while retaining much of the hardware from last year's model. Ahead of its official unveiling, leaks have revealed most of the specifications and features of the upcoming phone. Let's take a look at what we can expect from it.

Design details Design and display The Pixel 10a is expected to sport a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2424 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The design will be similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a, but with minor changes in dimensions. It could also come with Gorilla Glass 7i protection for improved durability. The phone will be available in four color options: Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry.

Performance specs Tensor G4 chip and Android 16 Under the hood, the Pixel 10a will be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip and Titan M2 security chip. It is expected to offer up to 8GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB. The phone will run on Android 16 out of the box and Google is likely to continue its strong update policy with up to seven years of OS and security updates.

Camera specs Camera and battery The camera hardware on the Pixel 10a is expected to remain unchanged from its predecessor. It is likely to feature a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP selfie shooter. The phone will also come with a larger 5,100mAh battery and support for up to 45W wired charging, an upgrade over the previous generation.

