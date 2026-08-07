Google Pixel 11 adds customizable HiLight rear camera notification glow
Technology
The new Google Pixel 11 phones are set to launch with a cool HiLight feature that uses the rear camera module to glow when you get calls or notifications.
You can even pick different colors for each contact, so your phone lights up in a way that's personal and easy to spot.
Pixel 11 lineup launches August 12
HiLight, codenamed "glow" supports nine colors: blue, cyan, green, orange, pink, purple, teal, white, and yellow.
It works for both calls and other alerts, making sure you never miss anything even if your phone is face down.
The Pixel 11 lineup (including Pro and Fold models) is set to launch in India and other global markets on August 12.