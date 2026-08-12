Google Pixel 11 launches August 12 with leaked India prices

Google's Pixel 11 lineup is dropping on August 12, and leaks have already revealed the India prices.

The base Pixel 11 starts at ₹89,999 (₹10,000 more than last year). The Pro and Pro XL versions are expected at ₹119,999 and ₹134,999.

If you're eyeing the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold, be ready for a hefty ₹186,999 price tag.