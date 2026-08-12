Google Pixel 11 launches August 12 with leaked India prices
Google's Pixel 11 lineup is dropping on August 12, and leaks have already revealed the India prices.
The base Pixel 11 starts at ₹89,999 (₹10,000 more than last year). The Pro and Pro XL versions are expected at ₹119,999 and ₹134,999.
If you're eyeing the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold, be ready for a hefty ₹186,999 price tag.
Pixel 11 expected with Tensor G6
The Pixel 11 series is expected to use Google's Tensor G6 chipset and Titan M3 security chip.
The Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold could offer as much as 1TB of storage, with the Pixel 11 Pro XL getting a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold an 8-inch inner display plus a 6.4-inch cover screen, with super-smooth 120Hz refresh rates.
Battery life gets a boost too, up to 5,115mAh with faster charging speeds 30W, with 45W on the Pixel 11 Pro XL.
Cameras are getting an upgrade as well with ultra-wide, zoom, and periscope lenses for those who love mobile photography.
As Shakil Barkat from Google put it: rising memory costs are part of why prices have jumped this year.