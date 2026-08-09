Pixel 11 series launch around the corner: What to expect
What's the story
Google is all set to unveil its next-generation Pixel 11 series on August 12. The launch event will begin at 3pm EST (3:30am IST on August 13). The tech giant is expected to introduce four new smartphones at the event - standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and a foldable model called Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
Pricing impact
Smartphones could be $100 costlier than Pixel 10 models
The upcoming Pixel 11 series is expected to be pricier than its predecessors, owing to the ongoing memory crisis.
If rumors are anything to go by, each model could be priced $100 higher than the previous Pixel 10 models.
Google's Vice President of Devices and Services, Shakil Barkat, confirmed this, saying "the economics have fundamentally shifted and we're not immune to that."
Cost-cutting measures
Google could reduce starting RAM on Pixel 11 Pro
To tackle the memory and component crisis, Google could be looking at cutting down on components in its devices as a cost-cutting measure.
For instance, the Pixel 11 Pro's starting RAM could be reduced from 16GB to 12GB.
Despite this, the new smartphones will come with new features and upgraded processors such as the Pixel Glow lighting system and Tensor G6 chipset.
Price forecast
What about the prices?
The standard Pixel 11 is likely to start at $899 (around ₹85,600), a $100 bump over the starting price of Pixel 10.
The Pixel 11 Pro could cost $1,099 (around ₹1,04,600), while the Pro XL might be priced at $1,299 (roughly ₹1,23,678).
The foldable model could be even pricier at around $1,899 or ₹1,80,804.
Color options
Color options for each model
Ahead of the official launch, tipster Evan Blass has revealed the color options for each model.
The standard Pixel 11 is likely to be available in four shades: Hibiscus, Frost, Obsidian, and Pistachio. The brighter Hibiscus and Pistachio could give a more vibrant look.
The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL could come in Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, and Pine color options.
The Pixel foldable could be launched in two colors: Pine and Graphite Gray.
Tech specs
Specs of standard Pixel 11
The standard Pixel 11 will likely sport a 6.3-inch Actua OLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3,000-nits.
The Pixel 11 Pro could offer a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a higher resolution and 3,600-nits of peak brightness.
The Pro XL could go bigger with a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen, while the Pro Fold could feature an 8-inch inner display and a 6.4-inch cover screen, both with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Feature highlights
What else to expect?
The standard Pixel 11 is likely to feature a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera.
The Pro models will sport a more advanced triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and another 48MP periscope telephoto camera.
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will offer three rear cameras and two selfie cameras, one on each display.