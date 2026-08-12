Google Pixel 11 lineup gains faster charging and battery life

The regular Pixel 11 packs a bigger battery for over 30 hours of use (a nice jump from last year's model), while the Pro models rely on smarter efficiency from the new Tensor G6 chip to keep up despite slightly smaller batteries.

Wireless charging also gets a solid upgrade: the Pixel 11 Pro is now up to 29% faster, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL is up to 17% faster, with support for speedy Qi2 charging.

So if you're always on your phone, these updates might make your day run smoother.