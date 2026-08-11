Google Pixel 11 lineup launches tomorrow: What to expect
What's the story
Google is all set to expand its hardware portfolio with the launch of the Pixel 11 series. The upcoming lineup will include four models: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and a foldable variant called the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. This will be Google's third-generation foldable smartphone in India. The company also plans to launch its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 5, at the event scheduled for August 12 at 6:00pm (3:30am IST on August 13).
Hardware details
Pixel 11 series will be powered by Tensor G6 chip
The Pixel 11 series will be powered by Google's own custom 2nm silicon, the Tensor G6.
The phones are expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, especially for the Indian market. Other regions may see different configurations.
The lineup will also include the Titan security co-processor for added data protection.
Software features
They will run on Android 17
The Pixel 11 series will run on Android 17 out of the box, with seven years of OS updates and security patches.
The phones may also come with a new feature called 'Pixel Glow,' an LED light around the camera visor that indicates when you're talking to Assistant.
However, major design changes aren't expected in this new lineup.
Tech specs
Pixel 11 may sport a 6.3-inch display
The Pixel 11 is likely to sport a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate between 60-120Hz and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.
It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for both wired (45W) and wireless (25W) charging.
The phone will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a primary sensor with 48MP resolution, an ultra-wide sensor with 13MP resolution, and a telephoto lens with 10.8MP resolution.
Advanced models
What to expect from Pixel 11 Pro?
The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display with a wider refresh rate range (1-120Hz) and higher peak brightness (up to 3,500 nits).
It will pack a 5,100mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless charging support.
The phone may also pack an upgraded camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto lens.
Premium variants
The Pro XL model will pack a larger display
The Pixel 11 Pro XL will come with a massive 6.9-inch Super Actua OLED display with (1-120Hz) and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits.
It will house a 5,200mAh but the same charging support as its smaller sibling.
The camera setup is likely to match that of the Pixel 11 Pro.
Foldable model
Pixel 11 Pro Fold to sport a 6.5-inch cover display
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will sport a 6.5-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,300 nits.
The main flex display will be much bigger (8-inch) and offer a wider refresh rate range (1-120Hz).
The camera setup is likely to continue with a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens and a 10.8MP telephoto lens.