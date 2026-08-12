Google Pixel 11 series launches today: How to watch event
What's the story
Google is all set to unveil its latest Pixel smartphones at the Made by Google event today. The much-anticipated Pixel 11 series will take center stage. The lineup will include the standard Pixel 11, a Pro model, a larger Pro XL variant, and a foldable version called the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Along with these devices, Google is also expected to launch the Pixel Watch 5 and reveal new Gemini features for its latest hardware.
Viewing details
How to watch the event livestream
The Made by Google event will be held today at 6:00pm ET (August 13, 3:30am for those in India).
The company will livestream the event on its official YouTube channel and provide a link on its online store.
Device features
Pixel 11 expected to feature Tensor G6 chipset
The standard Pixel 11 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a resolution of 2,424x1,080 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz.
It will be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset and Titan M3 security chip, with options for either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage variants of either 256GB or 512GB.
Tech specs
What else we know about Pixel 11
The Pixel 11 is tipped to have a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with up to 30x Super Res Zoom, and a 10.5MP selfie camera.
The device could be backed by a 4,985mAh battery with support for both wired (30W or 45W) and wireless (Qi2) charging.
The Pro model may offer similar features but with an upgraded display and improved camera capabilities including macro support on the ultra-wide sensor as well as optical zoom on the telephoto camera.
Advanced models
Pro XL variant, foldable model in the lineup
The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to feature a larger display with the same camera setup as its smaller Pro sibling. It could also pack a bigger battery and support faster charging speeds.
The foldable variant, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, is expected to have an inner OLED display of around eight inches and an outer screen of 6.4-inch.