Google Pixel 11 series now available for purchase in India
What's the story
Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 11 series, are now available for purchase in India. The lineup includes four models: the standard Pixel 11, the high-end Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the innovative foldable device called the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All four devices come with Google's new Tensor G6 chip, enhanced security features, new camera features, and advanced AI capabilities powered by Gemini.
Purchase options
How to buy the new Pixel smartphones
The Pixel 11 series can be purchased from authorized online and offline stores across India.
Online platforms such as Google Store, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital are selling the new devices.
For offline purchases, customers can head to Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, or other authorized outlets.
The pricing of the devices varies according to their specifications.
Price breakdown
What is the price of Pixel 11 series?
The Pixel 11 starts at ₹89,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and goes up to ₹1,04,999 for the 12GB/512GB model.
The Pixel 11 Pro is priced at ₹1,19,999 for its base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its top-end version with 16GB RAM and storage of up to 512GB costs ₹1,34,999.
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google's most expensive phone in India, costs ₹1,86,999 for its sole variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Premium offering
Bank offers and exchange bonuses are available
All models come with a host of offers such as instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 on eligible credit card transactions (HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other banks) applicable on EMI purchases above ₹58,499.
There is also an exchange bonus of ₹9,000 when trading in an eligible old device through Google's trade-in partner Cashify.