Google Pixel 11 teased with 'Pixel Glow' light
What's the story
Google has teased its upcoming Pixel 11 series with a new video on its store page. The short clip shows a glowing, color-shifting orb next to the camera bar of the phone. While no further details are provided, this could possibly be the "Pixel Glow" light feature seen in Android 17 betas. It is likely that the orb will be linked with Google's Gemini AI technology.
Event details
Google to launch new Pixel hardware on August 12
Google has scheduled a launch event for new Pixel hardware on August 12.
The teaser for this announcement also showed the Pixel 11, but without the glowing orb.
The upcoming lineup is expected to be pricier than its predecessors, but it could offer some exciting color options.
Feature showcase
What is 'Pixel Glow' light?
The first teaser for the Pixel 11 series also shows what is likely the "Pixel Glow" feature.
Instead of a light strip, this circular light sits where the flashlight usually is on the camera bar.
It can display a full range of colors and resembles the Mac's "Spinning Beach Ball of Death" when an OS or app crashes.