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Home / News / Technology News / Google Pixel 11a revealed in leaked renders
Google Pixel 11a revealed in leaked renders
Pixel 11a is said to come in four colors

Google Pixel 11a revealed in leaked renders

By Mudit Dube
Sep 30, 2026
03:45 pm
What's the story

The first look at Google's upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 11a, has been revealed through leaked renders by OnLeaks. The images show a design that is nearly identical to its predecessors, the Pixel 10a and the Pixel 9a. However, there are some subtle differences like a slightly more rounded oval-shaped rear camera module.

Aesthetic details

The phone will be more compact than its predecessor

The Pixel 11a is said to come in four colors: black, silver, green, and purple.

The black variant will be called Obsidian, while the other three could be named Olive or Pistachio, Frost, and Fog.

The phone is also expected to be slightly more compact than its predecessor, with dimensions of 153.46mm x 72.35mm x 9mm as opposed to Pixel 10a's dimensions of 153.9mm x 73mm x 9mm.

Tech specs

It may be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset

The Pixel 11a is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424 pixels. It will also support refresh rates of up to 120Hz and peak brightness levels of up to 3,350 nits.

The phone may be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset along with the MediaTek's M90 networking chip, similar to other devices in the Pixel 11 series.

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Camera features

It will feature a dual rear camera setup

The Pixel 11a is expected to feature a dual rear camera system, housed in a pill-shaped module on the flat rear panel. An LED flash will be placed next to this camera island.

The phone's front will sport a flat display with relatively thick bezels (by current standards) and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

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