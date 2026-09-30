Google Pixel 11a revealed in leaked renders

The Pixel 11a is said to come in four colors: black, silver, green, and purple.

The black variant will be called Obsidian, while the other three could be named Olive or Pistachio, Frost, and Fog.

The phone is also expected to be slightly more compact than its predecessor, with dimensions of 153.46mm x 72.35mm x 9mm as opposed to Pixel 10a's dimensions of 153.9mm x 73mm x 9mm.