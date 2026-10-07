Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 add adaptive ANC, live translate
Technology
Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 have a fresh update packed with smart features.
Now, the earbuds use Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation that automatically adapts to how they fit in your ears.
You can tweak settings hands-free using Gemini voice controls, mute calls with just a tap, and if you nod off while wearing them with your Pixel Watch, music will pause on its own.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 now $170
Live Translate is now even smoother: you can translate conversations instantly with a simple gesture on the buds.
All these features come with the latest app update (firmware version release_6.144).
Plus, if you've been eyeing them, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are currently $170 on Amazon after a $60 price drop.