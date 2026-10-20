Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop to $180 on Amazon
Technology
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 just dropped to $180 on Amazon (down from $229), making this their lowest price so far.
That's nearly $50 off for these premium noise-canceling earbuds, a sweet deal, especially if you use a Google Pixel phone.
Conversation detection, comfortable fit, hazel-only discount
These buds offer a customizable fit for all-day comfort, whether you're hitting the gym or just chilling.
They also have "conversation detection," so the earbuds automatically switch to transparency mode when you start speaking with someone. No need to take them out.
Heads-up: this big discount only applies to the hazel color option.